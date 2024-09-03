Did you know?

A recent retrospective study on canine benign prostatic hyperplasia showed that the majority of cases (18/25) had prostates that were equal to or smaller than expected rather than enlarged, suggesting that subjective prostatic enlargement may be overdiagnosed in intact male dogs. This may be partially attributed to the fact that in several countries, most dogs are neutered at a young age, and many practitioners are not accustomed to examining prostates in intact male dogs; therefore, they may perceive the prostate of an aged intact male dog as enlarged when it may be of appropriate size for that dog’s age and weight.