3 Dec 2020
Zoetis announces antibody therapy, already approved for treatment of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis in dogs, now has wider application.
Regulators have extended the licence for Zoetis’ canine dermatitis product Cytopoint (lokivetmab) to cover treatment of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis – an addition to the original claim for atopic dermatitis.
Cytopoint is an injectable monoclonal antibody therapy for dogs that targets and neutralises the cytokine IL-31, a key mediator of allergic itch.
It means vets can now offer the rapid, long-lasting itch relief to more dogs suffering from pruritic skin disease.
The new claim was granted following additional research in the form of randomised, double-masked, multicentred, placebo-controlled study that looked at Cytopoint’s efficacy and safety for treatment of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis in client-owned dogs.
The study showed it significantly desecrated pruritus and improved skin lesions.
Allison Henry, product manager companion animal dermatology at Zoetis UK, said: “Allergic dermatitis is one of the most common skin conditions in dogs. The associated clinical signs – including scratching, hair loss and skin lesions – are disruptive for the dog, impacting quality of life and that of its owner. Allergic skin disease is one of the most frequent reasons owners present their dog to a veterinarian.
Zoetis said the sustained duration of action of Cytopoint makes it better suited to long-term management of pruritus, particularly when administering tablets is a challenge. It also has no restrictions on age and comorbidities.
A video on Cytopoint is available below. For further information, speak to a Zoetis account manager.