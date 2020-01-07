It has been known for years eggs can be used like this to produce antibodies that can be eaten: the same principle has been used as a way of creating oral antibodies to some gastrointestinal bacteria and viruses. In this case, the antibody is exerting its action against the Fel d1 antigen in the cat’s saliva, before it then makes its way to the cat’s GI tract, where it’s digested just like every other protein.