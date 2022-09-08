8 Sept 2022
A hospital director is leaving his practice behind for a near 100-mile walking challenge in Scotland.
Darren Stubbs with his two German short-haired pointers, Gracie and Martha, on the Storr, Scotland.
A hospital boss is making final preparations to leave his practice behind for a charity walk in Scotland next week.
Darren Stubbs, director at Wear Referrals in County Durham, is aiming to hike the 96-mile West Highland Way, from Milngavie, near Glasgow, to Fort William in just five days from Monday 12 September.
The challenge, which has already exceeded an initial £500 target for Cancer Research UK, has been inspired by some difficult times for Mr Stubbs’ family.
He said: “In the past year, my wife Debbie has lost her lovely aunt Sandra to cancer, while her dad and uncle have both received treatment.
“In recent years, she has also lost her mum and aunt Sue to cancer, while other members of the family have received treatment, so it really is a cause we care passionately about supporting.”
Although Mr Stubbs is no stranger to long walks – regularly clocking up more than 40 miles a week with his German short-haired pointers, Gracie and Martha – he admits this challenge will be very different.
Mr Stubbs said: “Walking the West Highland Way (WHW) has been on my ‘bucket list’ for some time. I had hoped to do it in 2020 when I turned 50, but of course, the pandemic hit us and along with so many people’s plans it had to be postponed.
“I’ve hiked 26 miles three times on charity walks, but they have been singular efforts. The most I have walked the day after one of those challenges is 10 miles following this year’s Macmillan Mighty Hike, as I knew I was doing the WHW, so needed to know how I would feel.
“I am really excited about doing the walk, as I know the scenery will be amazing, and to be out in that terrain with only walking and the surroundings to consider for a full five days will just be fantastic.”