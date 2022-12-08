8 Dec 2022
Association is seeking as wide a cross-section as possible for its latest compilation on sector wages, with views being sought from vets, VNs, support staff and anyone working in industry roles.
Data is being sought from workers across the veterinary sector to shape SPVS’ 2022 salary survey.
As the recruitment and retention crisis rumbles on, cost of living problems continue and the UK’s economic climate struggles, the association wants to hear from people across the professions – including vets, VNs, support staff and anyone working in an industry role.
Once compiled, SPVS hopes its data and report will again help practices to ensure their staff remuneration packages are suitable, appealing and competitive.
The SPVS survey, which closes on 15 January, is aiming to provide a picture of remuneration across the sector, and will cover basic earnings, bonuses, dividends and overtime, as well as benefits such as accommodation, pensions and car allowances.
Key findings will be published in a freely available report to any participant who provides their email address, while SPVS members will be able to access full results that include additional commentary and analysis. Survey data will be treated strictly anonymously and confidentially.
Full information, including the survey itself, is available via the SPVS website and anyone with additional questions can email [email protected]