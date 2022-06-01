1 Jun 2022
Online event is open to all veterinary students across the UK, as well as new graduates, and will feature 14 lectures across two days, plus yoga sessions.
The team behind the BSAVA Student Congress. From left: BSAVA student reps Samantha Bennison, William Brookes and Sophie Oliver, PetSavers rep Anneliese Kaur Pooni and BSAVA student rep Charlotte Hetherington.
Vet students and new graduates from across the UK are being invited to the free BSAVA Student Congress 2022 later this month.
The event – organised by Sophie Oliver, senior student representative for the University of Nottingham, with support from fellow Nottingham BSAVA reps and the BSAVA – is running via Zoom on 18 and 19 June from 9am to 6pm.
A fun event from 6pm is planned for each day, with a yoga session from VetYogi each lunchtime.
Lectures will be recorded and uploaded to the BSAVA Library free for student and graduate members to access after the event, with 14 lectures planned across the two days.
Speakers include:
Registration for the congress is now open.