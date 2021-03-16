16 Mar 2021
Despite decision by preliminary investigation committee of the RCVS to close case into bullying allegations, Prof Argyle takes personal decision to resign from council.
RCVS junior vice-president (JVP) David Argyle has resigned from council with immediate effect, despite a case involving allegations of bullying against him being closed.
The preliminary investigation committee (PIC) of the RCVS had decided to close the case involving Prof Argyle, but he has announced his personal decision to resign from RCVS council with immediate effect. In doing so, he relinquishes his position as the council’s JVP.
The PIC’s decision to take no further action marked the conclusion of its investigations into a concern raised formally last November involving allegations of bullying at Prof Argyle’s workplace, The University of Edinburgh.
Prof Argyle, who had stepped aside from his council and JVP duties while the concern was investigated, said: “Despite this outcome from the PIC discussions, I have now made the challenging decision to stand down from my position at the RCVS. This is to ensure there is no further distraction to the college’s important work and activities, and that whoever becomes the next JVP has the full support of council and RCVS members.
“It is also to reduce the toll this situation has taken on my family, colleagues and students, and on me personally. I am proud and privileged to have served on RCVS council for nearly 10 years, and wish it well as it navigates the next chapter in its history.”
RCVS president Mandisa Greene said: “I appreciate this has been an exceptionally difficult situation and very upsetting for all involved.
“I understand why David has taken the difficult decision to stand down from RCVS council and would like to thank him for his many years of service to the RCVS since joining council in 2012.
“I would also like to reassure colleagues once again that, throughout, the college has remained firmly committed to following due, proper and fair process in all its regulatory activities.”
Prof Argyle was a Veterinary Schools Council appointee to council, so that body will elect a replacement member for council.
RCVS council will be in the process of electing a new JVP.