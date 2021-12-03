3 Dec
Sarah Benjamin, a US specialist in veterinary oncology, has joined the team at Davies Veterinary Specialists – taking to four the number of oncology specialists now in situ.
Dr Benjamin brings to four the number of oncology specialists at Davies, and the service now consists of 12 oncology professionals.
Following a bachelor’s degree in biology from Duke University, North Carolina, Dr Benjamin enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, from which she graduated with top honours in 2017.
She stayed on at the University of Pennsylvania to complete an internship in small animal medicine and surgery, followed by a residency in medical oncology. She became a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in 2021 and joined the team at Davies in October.
She said: “I joined Davies for the opportunity to collaborate with specialists spanning all aspects of veterinary medicine. This allows me to provide the best care for my patients and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine.
“It is a privilege to work with so many kind, motivated and intelligent individuals that share these same goals.”