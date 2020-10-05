5 Oct 2020
Nat Whitley, a European veterinary specialist in small animal internal medicine, had his application to join the WSVA Vaccination Guidelines Group accepted.
A specialist from Davies Veterinary Specialists is to join the WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG).
Nat Whitley, a European veterinary specialist in small animal internal medicine, joins a team of internationally renowned specialists on the group after having his application accepted.
The VGG provides evidence-based scientific advice to the global profession on optimum vaccination practice for dogs and cats.
Dr Whitley (pictured) joined Davies, in Hertfordshire, in 2005 as an internal medicine and cardiology clinician, becoming director in 2007, head of medicine in 2010 and clinical director in 2018. He is an RCVS fellow and has served on several committees for the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and BSAVA.
He has authored a number of journal articles and contributed to the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.
Dr Whitley said: “I feel honoured to have been accepted as a member of this highly respected team, which the late emeritus professor Michael Day led with such distinction.
“I have referenced the WSAVA vaccination guidelines for many years in my CPD talks and webinars, and now look forward to working with Richard Squires [VGG chairman] and my fellow members to develop and share worldwide the latest evidence-based knowledge on vaccination.”
For more information on the group, visit its website.