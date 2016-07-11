2:45pm – A collie that has caught itself over a barbed wire fence comes in via the consulting service – it’s added to the list growing of ops and procedures to be done. Time to break out the reserve pack of chocolate digestives to go with a hasty tea round made by one of the veterinary care assistants between an unending list of lab work, cleaning and packing of used kits, inpatient walking and generally trying to keep up with the trail of mess made by vets around the prep and ops areas.