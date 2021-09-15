15 Sept
Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association hosting webinar for vets and VNs featuring practical tools and guidance to pass on to owners.
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) is hosting a free CPD event day to explore the growing problem of pet obesity, and how vets and VNs can tackle it.
A panel of speakers – including Alex German and Georgia Woods-Lee from the University of Liverpool; Thomas Webb from the University of Sheffield; and John Chitty, co-director of small animal and exotics practice Anton Vets in Andover – will feature at The Webinar Vet event.
Presentations will cover a number of pet species, and provide practical tools and guidance on tackling pet obesity and communicating with owners on it.
Nicole Paley, PFMA deputy chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Webinar Vet to address pet obesity. As it is National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, we want to put the spotlight on this complex issue and encourage vets and vet nurses to join us.”
