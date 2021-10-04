4 Oct 2021
Nominations for the awards – created by Burgess Pet Care to recognise the efforts of the veterinary community for rabbits and guinea pigs – can now be made until 8 October.
Image © onkelramirez1 / Pixabay
Burgess Pet Care has announced that the deadline for this year’s Burgess Excel Vet Awards 2021 has been extended.
The original deadline was Friday (1 October), but this has now been extended until Friday 8 October 2021 to allow for more submissions – particularly in the categories of Rabbit Support Staff of the Year and Rabbit Awareness Week Campaign of the Year.
Despite their popularity as a pet, research consistently highlights a lack of awareness about the specific needs of rabbits, as well as guinea pigs.
The Burgess Excel Vet Awards have been created by Burgess Pet Care to recognise the efforts of the veterinary community who go “above and beyond” to raise awareness around the welfare needs of these wonderful animals.
One winner from each category will receive a trophy and £250 cash prize.
Nominations are live now and the winners will be announced on 11 November at the London Vet Show 2021.
Award nominations can be made via the nomination form on the dedicated Excel Vet Awards website.