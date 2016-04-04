Electromyography can be useful to demonstrate denervation within affected muscle groups; however, this is somewhat non-specific as similar findings can be seen with other neuropathies and certain myopathies. Myelography is rarely helpful unless the PNST has invaded the neural canal. Ultrasound can be effective in detecting PNST, but is highly operator-dependent and often needs to be supported by other imaging investigations, such as CT and MRI. Ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration of PNSTs have been described; however, non-diagnostic samples, false positives and false negatives are not uncommon.