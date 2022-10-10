10 Oct 2022
Five vets – including three with more than a century of work between them – have been honoured at the annual BVA Members’ Day.
From left: Tim Greet, Rosa Loedel, Justine Shotton, Annabelle Lack, David McKeown and Paul Freeman.
Three vets with more than a century of service to the profession between them have been honoured with awards presented at the annual BVA Members’ Day.
The Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal – the association’s top scientific award for work supporting the advancement of veterinary science – went to former BVA president Tim Greet.
An equine specialist, he is a consultant at the Rossdales practice in Newmarket, having retired as its senior surgeon in 2016 after a 34-year career there.
Prof Greet said: “It is very humbling to be awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal, following in the footsteps of so many influential predecessors. I must acknowledge the huge support I have received over the years from family and colleagues, and the inspirational support in my early career from several previous winners of this award.”
The Chiron Award, for lifetime achievements in veterinary science, was given to David McKeown, who recently celebrated 50 years in the profession. He is a volunteer for both Vetlife and VetSupport.
The John Bleby Cup, awarded for outstanding contribution to BVA council, was presented to north-east England representative Paul Freeman.
A retired vet who worked in a Northumberland mixed practice for more than 30 years, Mr Freeman has been a councillor since 2018 and is also a trustee of Vetlife.
He said: “Being awarded the John Bleby Cup is indeed an honour, but this contribution has been greatly facilitated by feedback and input I’ve received from members of my territorial division, the North of England Veterinary Association.”
There were also two winners of the Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Travel Scholarship, presented in memory of the wartime BVA president.
Rosa Loedel, a recent graduate from The University of Edinburgh, is using her award to complete an internship with the World Organisation for Animal Health in Paris.
Meanwhile, Annabelle Lack, a student at the University of Cambridge, has been to clinics in Australia, where she is also carrying out a survey of Hendra virus awareness as part of her studies.
Outgoing BVA president Justine Shotton said: “These highly sought-after awards shine a well-deserved light on an exceptional group of veterinary professionals, who each in their own field and practice have helped propel the veterinary profession forward.”