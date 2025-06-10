10 Jun 2025
Update features guidance on interpreting blood test results and precise dosing with Felimazole, including the new honey-flavoured Felimazole Oral Solution.
Dechra has expanded its popular Endocrine app to include a new section dedicated to feline hyperthyroidism.
Designed to support vets in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring, the update features guidance on interpreting blood test results and precise dosing with Felimazole, including the new honey-flavoured Felimazole Oral Solution.
Accurate dosing is vital to managing feline hyperthyroidism, helping maintain T4 levels in the lower reference range and avoiding iatrogenic hypothyroidism. Felimazole Oral Solution contains thiamazole and offers 0.25mg incremental dosing via a graduated syringe, supporting treatment accuracy and flexibility, Dechra said.
The app already includes resources on Addison’s disease and canine cushing’s syndrome, using insights from RVC’s VetCompass data.
Thomas Johnson, Dechra companion animal brand manager, said: “Consistent management and accurate treatment is key to enabling cats with feline hyperthyroidism to lead long and healthy lives.
“The new feline hyperthyroidism information on Dechra’s Endocrine app will enable Dechra to provide vets with a one stop shop for comprehensive endocrinology support, enhancing the company’s position as an expert in endocrinology.”
Felimazole is available in both tablet and oral solution formats. Full details are online and the Endocrine app is available on Apple and Google Play stores.