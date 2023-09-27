27 Sept 2023
Fluboral, containing flubendazole and combined with the company’s “unique” Solustab formulation, created to control gastrointestinal nematodes in both species.
Dechra has announced an extension to its Solustab range of water-soluble products by launching Fluboral to help control parasites in chickens and pigs.
Fluboral contains flubendazole as its active ingredient combined with what the company calls its “unique” Solustab formulation that provides an effective and easy-to-use product against gastrointestinal nematodes.
The licence includes Ascaridia galli (adult stages), Heterakis gallinarum (adult stages) and Capillaria species (adult stages) in chickens and Ascaris suum (adult and L4 intestinal stages) in pigs.
Dechra said the Fluboral formula enabled it to be mixed in drinking water quickly and easily in five seconds and has a 24-hour stability without sedimentation.
Key account manager for pig and poultry at Dechra Johnny Wells West said: “Fluboral is a welcome addition to our Solustab range of water-soluble products, providing effortless and efficient parasite control in drinking water to enable farmers and producers to start medication quickly and cost-effectively, as and when needed.”
