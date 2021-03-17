17 Mar 2021
Otitis externa treatment, part of company’s dermatology portfolio, available as two-tube pack option.
Otitis externa treatment Osurnia is now available as a two-tube pack option.
Dechra Veterinary products said the gel treatment for inflamed, infected canine ears – part of its “extensive dermatology portfolio” – had previously been available in both 20-pack and 40-pack sizes, but the two-tube pack option now offers a complete pre-packaged treatment course for one ear.
Osurnia contains three active agents:
The gel applies like a liquid, so spreads through the ear canal, and the active ingredients remain at high levels in the ear canal for up to 35 days.
Dechra brand manager Carol Morgan said: “The introduction of a pre-packaged Osurnia treatment course provides a convenient solution to veterinarians treating otitis.
“Osurnia comes in pre-measured, single-dose tubes of the gel with a soft flexible applicator tip that ensures the dog receives the right dose every time, all while minimising discomfort for the patient.
“A treatment plan using Osurnia means that vets can help ensure compliance of treatment. The application of the second dose provides an additional opportunity to assess the patient to ensure it is responding as planned.”
Dechra acquired the worldwide rights to the marketing and manufacture of Osurnia from Elanco Animal Health in 2020, after Elanco divested some of its portfolio as part of its £5 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health.
For more, visit Dechra’s website.