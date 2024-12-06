6 Dec 2024
Six free evening webinars aim to share practical tips an information on syndrome.
Ian Ramsey is set to helm two episodes of Dechra's webinar series on Cushing's syndrome in dogs.
Details have been released for a series of six webinars covering canine Cushing’s syndrome.
The free evening events, taking place this month and in January, will be presented by leading figures including Ian Ramsey, professor of small animal medicine at the University of Glasgow; Joezy Griffin, professor in the department of clinical sciences and an alumni professor at Auburn University in the US; and Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at the RVC.
The webinar series will focus on the diagnosis, management and treatment of dogs with Cushing’s and will feature information on Dechra’s predictor tool, which is available on the Dechra Endocrine App, to help vets identify and progress suspected Cushingoid cases to a definitive diagnosis.
The full schedule includes:
