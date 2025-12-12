12 Dec 2025
Dechra has introduced a new pack size and packaging for Mirataz, its transdermal treatment for feline weight gain.
In introducing a smaller 3g pack, the company hopes to improve sustainability as it provides a “more appropriate quantity” of the treatment within the open shelf life of 30 days. The packaging features a childproof cap tube and cardboard pack to reduce packaging waste and plastic use and replaces the 5g previous pack.
Mirataz is the first and only licensed transdermal mirtazapine ointment for cats in Europe and is licensed for managed bodyweight gain in cats suffering from poor appetite and weight loss as a result of chronic medical conditions.
Administered topically daily by applying a 3.8cm ribbon of ointment (approximately 2mg per cat, equal to 0.1ml), Mirataz should be applied with a gloved hand on to the inner pinna of the cat’s ear.
Callum Watkins, brand manager at Dechra, said: “Early intervention in feline weight management not only improves long-term health outcomes and prevents complications but also enhances owner satisfaction and loyalty.
“The new Mirataz 3g pack size delivers precise dosing for better client compliance while significantly reducing product and packaging waste. This innovation not only supports sustainability, but also aligns with a vet practice’s commitment to providing high-quality, responsible care to patients.”
Full details are online or available from a Dechra account manager.