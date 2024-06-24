24 Jun 2024
The “They’ve got Cushing’s. You’ve got us” campaign set up to highlight support for Vetoryl.
Image © Dechra
Dechra has launched a campaign of comprehensive support for the first veterinary-licensed treatment for Cushing’s disease in dogs.
The company said the level of the campaign demonstrated its experience in Cushing’s syndrome and its investment behind Vetoryl, which has been on the market for 19 years and has sold 300 million capsules since its launch.
The launch of the campaign follows a survey the company carried out with 1,000 dog owners, which found up to 31% attributed signs of Cushing’s syndrome – including hair loss, excessive urination, increased appetite, excessive panting and lethargy – to old age.
Dechra said it had amassed a wide number of resources to support the product and had more than 30 technical experts across Europe ready to receive 2,500 technical calls a year on Cushing’s syndrome.
The campaign will encompass Dechra Academy, which provides free online interactive courses by leading experts and an endocrinology app developed using data from RVC’s VetCompass database to help vets diagnose and manage the endocrine disorders Addison’s disease and Cushing’s syndrome.
Sarah Musgrave, companion animal brand manager at Dechra, said: “Dechra has extensive experience in endocrinology. Cushing’s can be a challenge to identify, diagnose and manage and our ‘They’ve got Cushing’s. You’ve got us’ initiative demonstrates the comprehensive support that we have available for both vets and dog owners to help ensure that dogs with Cushing’s live long and healthy lives.”