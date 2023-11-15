15 Nov
A new digital platform aims to help vets treating the condition after more than three-quarters of survey respondents said they linked key signs to old age.
Animal health firm Dechra has launched a national campaign in a bid to raise awareness of Cushing’s syndrome among dog owners.
The move follows a survey of more than 1,000 owners, carried out for the company, which found 77% would put key clinical signs of the disease down to “old age”.
The firm also estimates that for every 100 cases of the illness that are treated, another 57 are suspected, but never formally diagnosed.
The new Prime Suspects campaign features a number of canine characters and encourages owners to look for signs of the disease.
As well as national advertising, the company has also launched a digital platform – known as Cushing’s Connect – to help vets dealing with the disease.
Available resources include information and advice on improving diagnostic protocols, interactive guides by leading specialists and a client communication toolkit.
Dechra manufactures Vetoryl, which is the only licensed medical treatment for Cushing’s syndrome in the UK.
Companion animal brand manager Sarah Musgrave said: “Our research identified that 48% of dog owners worry about their pet’s health and welfare more than their own; however, owners are often unable to spot the many varied signs of Cushing’s, as they are simply put down to dogs getting old or undesirable behaviour.
“Our Prime Suspects campaign will help address this by highlighting the many signs of Cushing’s among dog owners and drive them to seek help and advice from their vet, while our Cushing’s Connect hub will help vets keep up to date with current best practice.”
More information is available on the Dechra website.