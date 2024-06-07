7 Jun 2024
Company behind Vetoryl launches treatment and monitoring technology to aid owners.
Image: Dechra
Dechra has launched a new Cushing’s treatment and monitoring app to provide support to pet owners with dogs diagnosed with the disease.
The company says the free app helps to track changes and improvements in a dog’s health during the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome with its product Vetoryl.
It monitors clinical signs and quality of life with Cushing’s clinical score and quality of life questionnaires, and features a care pathway detailing when check-ups with routine blood tests should be carried out after diagnosis, which are recommended at 10 days, 4 weeks, 12 weeks and every 3 months thereafter.
The app also features a daily medication tracker that sends pet owners reminders to administer medication to their dog. Resources are available to download from the app, including comprehensive FAQs about Cushing’s syndrome, its monitoring and treatment.
Sarah Musgrave, companion animal brand manager at Dechra, said: “Continuous and consistent monitoring is key to finding the right Vetoryl dose for a dog with Cushing’s and restoring its health.
“The new Cushing’s syndrome treatment and monitoring app is a useful tool to help owners quickly and easily record and track any medical and lifestyle changes in dogs being treated with Vetoryl, which can then be shared with their vet during check-ups.”
The app is available for owners to download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.