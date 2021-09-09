9 Sept 2021
Dexacortone – which is for cats and dogs – is flavoured and double-divisible, uses its SmartTab technology and is around 25 times more potent than short-acting substances.
A symptomatic treatment for inflammatory and allergic conditions in cats and dogs has been brought to market by Dechra Veterinary Products.
The company says Dexacortone – which contains dexamethasone – is around 25 times more potent than short-acting substances, such as hydrocortisone.
Dexacortone is chewable, chicken flavoured, available in blister packs and double-divisible using Dechra’s SmartTab technology for flexible and accurate dosing. The long-acting glucocorticosteroid contains 0.5mg and 2mg of dexamethasone.
Dechra brand manager Carol Morgan said: “Dexamethasone works to suppress the inflammatory response and should be combined with treatment of the underlying disease.”
“The dose and duration of treatment should be determined by the veterinarian based on the desired effect and on the nature and severity of each individual case, and our SmartTab format makes Dexacortone tablets easily divisible. The tablet portions have a six-day shelf life that also reduces the wastage of medicine.”
