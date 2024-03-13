13 Mar 2024
Dechra has launched a new treatment for equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), also called Cushing’s disease.
Pergocoat contains pergolide as its active ingredient, a potent, long-acting dopamine receptor agonist, and is available in both 0.5mg (off-white) and 1mg (yellow) tablets for accurate dosing without the need to split tablets.
Dechra said the tablets were film coated to help mask the bitter taste of pergolide while also creating a barrier between the horse owner administering the treatment and the active ingredient.
Available in two different pack sizes containing 60 or 160 tablets, Pergocoat tablets are packaged in double-layered blister packs to help minimise the risk of accidental ingestion.
Rachel Addison, equine field support manager at Dechra, said: “Every horse is unique and so is every PPID case, as horses differ in size and often have an individual response to treatment.
“Pergocoat is available in two convenient tablet sizes to achieve an optimal treatment response. Horses can be monitored and reviewed every four to six weeks until stabilisation or improvement of clinical signs is observed.”
