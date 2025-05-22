22 May 2025
Featuring trilostane, Vetoryl has been on the market for 20 years, but company hopes new innovation will provide additional dosing flexibility.
Dechra has announced an extension to its Vetoryl range for canine Cushing’s syndrome by adding a double-divisible flavoured tablet.
Soon to be available alongside the Vetoryl 5mg, 10mg, 30mg, 60mg and 120mg hard capsules, Vetoryl Flavoured Tablets for Dogs aims to provide additional dosing flexibility.
The range will include Vetoryl 20mg, 30mg and 60mg double divisible, hydrolysed chicken-flavoured tablets, so each can be easily divided into halves or quarters to aid in dosing. The new tablets will be available in packs of 30 tablets.
Featuring trilostane as its active ingredient, Vetoryl has been on the market for 20 years and is licensed for the treatment of pituitary-dependent and adrenal-dependent hyperadrenocorticism (Cushing’s syndrome) in dogs.
Dechra said it would be supported by a combination of its extensive technical endocrinology experience and its comprehensive support initiatives, including free interactive courses and resources through the Dechra Academy and its endocrinology app.
The app features a diagnostic algorithm for Cushing’s developed in conjunction with the RVC, using data from the VetCompass database.
Thomas Johnson, Vetoryl brand manager at Dechra, said: “We are delighted that Vetoryl Flavoured Tablets for Dogs will soon be available, which will provide vets and pets owners with easy to administer, flavoured tablets to provide additional dosing flexibility.
“This, together with our commitment to providing extensive technical support and resources, will ensure that Vetoryl continues to be the UK’s leading licensed medical treatment for Cushing’s syndrome.”
Full details are available from Dechra territory sales managers.