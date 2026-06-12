12 Jun 2026
New formula is said to prolong the progression of kidney disease in cats and dogs.
Dechra has launched new kidney disease diets for cats and dogs.
The company said its new Specific Heart and Kidney Support Hydrolysed dry diets and an updated formula for its Specific Heart and Kidney Support wet and dry diets offer vet teams another option for companion animals with kidney disease.
The new formula in both diets is said to offer superior palatability and support the gut-kidney axis to help optimise protein absorption and maintenance of muscle mass, gut barrier integrity and a healthy microbiome, while lowering uremic toxins in the blood.
Both diets are said to offer “uniquely high” levels of Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA and control protein, phosphorus and sodium levels.
The Hydrolysed diet also contains “highly digestible and hypoallergenic hydrolysed proteins and AuraGuard to further support gut barrier integrity” and features “beneficial fibres to support a healthy gut and zeolite to help reduce toxic urea build up”.
Dechra brand manager Callum Watkins said: “Chronic kidney disease is a lifelong progressive disease in dogs and cats, and nutrition is an important part of management to help slow disease progression, improve quality of life and reduce the risk of secondary complications.
“Our new and updated highly palatable Specific Heart and Kidney Support diets will help keep dogs and cats in good condition, prolonging the progression of the disease and the lifespan of the pet.”