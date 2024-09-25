25 Sept 2024
Furosoral is described as “a versatile new product for the initial treatment, or maintenance therapy, of conditions associated with fluid build-up in cats and dogs”.
Dechra has launched a new product “for the initial treatment, or maintenance therapy, of conditions associated with fluid build-up in cats and dogs”.
Furosoral contains furosemide as its active ingredient, which is a diuretic known for its effectiveness in treating fluid build-up and retention.
It is suitable for the treatment of hydrothorax, hydropericardium, ascites and oedema – particularly in animals where these conditions are associated with cardiac insufficiency and renal dysfunction.
Furosoral replaces Dechra’s previous diuretic treatment, Frusedale, and is available in both 10mg and 40mg doses. It is in a double-divisible format, meaning 10mg and 40mg tablets can be split for precise dosing
The recommended daily starting dose for cats and dogs is 2.5mg per kg of bodyweight.
Dechra companion animal brand manager Charlotte Hill said: “Furosoral offers a flexible treatment solution where dosage can be adjusted, depending on the needs of the patient and the underlying causes, to give vets more options for treating cats and dogs with fluid retention.
“To ensure it is as appealing to pet owners as it is to veterinary professionals, Furosoral is available in our innovative Smart Tab format, giving owners confidence that they are giving their dog or cat the right dosage and aiding compliance, leading to better outcomes for the animal.”
Further information is available from Dechra territory sales managers and online.