17 Aug 2023
Communication resources aim to provide vets and owners with education, tips and support to achieve better clinical outcomes for dogs with otitis external.
Dechra has introduced a range of resources to help vets and owners achieve better clinical outcomes for dogs with otitis externa.
The resources under the Lifelong Ear Partnership banner aim to help vets with owner communication, which can be an important, but stressful part of case management.
The Lifelong Ear Partnership resources have been developed in conjunction with a panel of vets with a goal to help fellow professionals in practice improve their communication and achieve owner buy-in when communicating about otitis.
Tools for use in practice or to refer owners to after consultation have been developed, including an owner website and a postcard with QR code links to educational videos.
The videos have been created to improve owner understanding of the condition and cover treatment options and the importance of revisits.
An owner-focused brochure provides information and links to support and an online 4D ear model demonstrating a healthy ear and one with mild, moderate or severe otitis.
Dechra has also launched an ear cytology webinar series at the Dechra Academy that includes three interactive case studies.
Claire Westoby, companion animal brand manager at Dechra, said: “Otitis externa in dogs is not a quick fix and to successfully treat a case, several factors need to be considered.
“Most cases call for a thorough investigation of the primary causes, a correct diagnosis and treatment of potential secondary dysbiosis, handling of perpetuating factors, and constructing a long-term plan that ensures owner compliance and reduces the risk of recurrent problems.
“Our extensive new range of Lifelong Ear Partnership resources will ensure that vets can refresh their knowledge on otitis externa and educate clients on all aspects of the condition within a limited consult time.”
For further details, contact a Dechra territory manager or visit the Dechra website.