6 Sept 2022
Website content, newsletter templates, videos on strangles pathogenesis and biosecurity, and ready-to-use social media posts are among resources practices can use to talk to their clients.
Dechra's toolkit features resources for practices to use in conversations with owners about strangles.
A toolkit of resources practices can use to talk to their clients about strangles has been launched by Dechra Veterinary Products to back an innovative protein-based vaccine.
The resources have been introduced to help veterinary professionals advise and educate clients on strangles, including stable management and biosecurity procedures to improve herd immunity and reduce cases.
The toolkit has been developed following the launch of Strangvac, a protein-based vaccine and the first and only IM one. It contains recombinant proteins CCE, Eq85 and IdeE from Streptococcus equi, and features DIVA (differentiating infected from vaccinated animals) capability.
The toolkit contains:
Emma Jennings, equine brand manager at Dechra, said: “The easy-to-use strangles practice toolkit contains online and offline resources for vet practices to raise awareness of strangles and the importance of vaccination, alongside good stable management and biosecurity measures, to help improve herd immunity and reduce the number of strangles cases.”
