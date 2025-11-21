21 Nov 2025
DuOtic otic gel is first licensed steroid and antifungal combination for treatment in dogs associated with susceptible strains of Malassezia pachydermatis.
Dechra has previewed an addition to its otitis externa product range, with DuOtic otic gel set to be available in the UK from spring next year.
DuOtic is described by the company as the first licensed steroid and antifungal combination for the treatment of otitis externa in dogs associated with susceptible strains of Malassezia pachydermatis.
The product features the active ingredients terbinafine 10mg and betamethasone 1mg to help reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics for yeast-only otitis externa.
Dechra said this was in line with best practice guidelines, which include performing ear cytology for every case of otitis externa.
Jamie Walker, veterinary technical manager at Dechra, said: “Not all ears are the same and vets should stock a range of products to enable tailored treatment based on the needs of both the patient and the owner, while reducing the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
“DuOtic will be a welcome addition to our extensive otitis externa product range and will be the first and only licensed long-acting steroid and antifungal otic gel for the treatment of ‘yeasty ears’ making it an ideal product for a vet’s treatment toolbox.”
DuOtic is available in pre-measured single dose 1.2g tubes to ensure correct dosing each time, with the long-acting gel applied per ear canal by a vet and repeated after seven days.
Dechra will be hosting a free, full day CPD event on dermatology and management of otitis in January, which will further introduce the new product. It takes place on Wednesday 21 January from 9am to 5pm with registration open now. Full details of DuOtic are available online or from a Dechra territory sales manager.