23 Sept 2025
The company has supported Vetoryl with its Endocrinology App, which features a Cushing’s diagnostic algorithm developed alongside the RVC using its VetCompass database.
A pharmaceutical company has launched a new dosage tablet for treating canine Cushing’s syndrome.
Dechra has added a 20mg hard capsule to its Vetoryl range, which already offers dosages of 5mg, 10mg, 30mg, 60mg and 120mg.
The company said the new dose will afford vets and pet owners more flexibility when administering the correct dose of trilostane.
Dechra’s Vetoryl brand manager Thomas Johnson said: “Vetoryl is the number one trilostrane product, with more than 300 million capsules sold since its launch 20 years ago.
“The addition of the Vetoryl 20mg capsule to the Vetoryl range will provide vets with the most comprehensive product offering on the market, giving vets and their clients more flexible treatment options.
“This, in addition to our comprehensive investment in support initiatives for the product, will help ensure that Vetoryl remains the UK’s leading licensed treatment for Cushing’s syndrome.”
The new hard capsule follows launch of a range of chicken-flavoured Vetoryl tablets earlier this year.
Available in 20mg, 30mg and 60mg doses, the flavoured tablets are “double divisible”.
Dechra hosted a series of six webinars on canine Cushing’s syndrome through December and January, which can be accessed for free at Dechra Academy.
The company also has online resources to help veterinary professionals diagnose and treat the condition.