5 Jan 2017
Dechra Veterinary Products has launched a new resource to help veterinary professionals who are diagnosing and treating canine hypoadrenocorticism.
Called Five Golden Rules, the new resource has been launched by the British firm for treating dogs with Addison’s disease and has been created to go hand in hand with the use of its product, Zycortal.
Addison’s disease is caused by a reduction in corticosteroid secretion from the adrenal glands. Symptoms can include lack of appetite, tremors or vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, low heart rate, muscle weakness, low body temperature and collapse. If left untreated, Addison’s disease can present as an acute, life threatening emergency.
Zycortal is a prolonged-release suspension used as replacement therapy for mineralocorticoid and is the only European licensed treatment for the disease.
Dechra has produced a series of six video presentations to help vets in their diagnosis and treatment and created a dedicated owner website – www.myaddisonsdog.co.uk – in a bid to demystify the condition and help owners understand and monitor pets’ progress.
Brand manager Craig Sankey said: “Addison’s can be a hidden disease, but Zycortal presents a very visible answer. With the wealth of expertise from the endocrinologists, the Five Golden Rules should be an important reference tool for vets.
“We hope the series of resources we have produced, used in partnership with Zycortal, will make the diagnosis, treatment and management of dogs with Addison’s an easier journey for both vets and owner.”
For more information, visit www.dechra.co.uk/goldenrules