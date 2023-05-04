4 May 2023
Company says it will be distributor for senior cat products Porus One and Add One.
Animal health company Dechra has announced it has taken on distribution of two products to support kidney health in senior cats – Porus One and Add One.
Porus One contains renaltec, a selective absorber that soaks up precursors of uraemia toxins in the cat’s intestines that would ordinarily be removed or regulated by healthy kidneys.
An easy-to-administer powder, it can be taken daily and sprinkled over food, and is said to be well-accepted by cats because of its natural taste and smell.
It contains a collection of miniature spheres covered in microscopic pores that pass harmlessly through a cat’s gut, bind to the toxins and is safely excreted through faeces.
Add One is a moist cat treat designed for senior cats, developed to encourage them to eat Porus One and is said to be useful for cats that prefer dry food.
Containing omega-3 and taurine, it is available in salmon and liver flavours.
Sarah Musgrave, companion animal brand manager at Dechra, said: “Chronic kidney disease is one of the most common conditions affecting older cats and it is estimated that approximately 80% of cats aged 15 plus have the disease. [link to ref https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jvim.15808]
“Porus One, with the support of Add One, offers breakthrough daily kidney support for cats and is ideal for senior cats to support long-term kidney health.”
Further information is available on the Porus One website.