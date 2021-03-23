23 Mar 2021
Specific is one of the first pet food brands to introduce an organic option in eco-friendly packaging to extend options to owners.
Catering to owners looking for a more sustainable way to feed their pets, Dechra said its Specific range is one of the first pet food brands to introduce an organic option in eco-friendly packaging.
Specific will be available through veterinary practices and is described as “a complete feeding solution with everyday wet and dry food and treats”. It is made with a minimum of 95% fresh, organic ingredients from “controlled and certified origins”.
The wet diets for cats use organic chicken and fish with organic beef and fish in the dog food. The treats are made with more than 80% fresh chicken, beef and pork.
Specific uses single layers of the same plastic with a gas barrier in between. This makes the bags fully recyclable as well as lighter and stronger.
Once recycled, the packaging can be around into granules and made into a film that can be reused in new items including dry pet food bags.
Dechra brand manager Claire Morgan said: “The Specific organic range provides a new option for owners who are committed to providing their animals with the optimum chance of good health. The tried and trusted Specific brand is already available for vets to stock, so this is a useful addition for practices looking to add value to the service they provide to pet owners.
“We have committed to making all of our packaging fully recyclable by 2023, starting with the Specific organic range. As well as providing a more ethical and environmentally sound choice for eco-conscious pet owners, it’s part of Dechra’s ‘Circle of Good’ commitment to reduce our business’ impact on the world.”
More details of the range are available online.