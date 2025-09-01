1 Sept 2025
Officials hope the system will help vets explain a common canine heart disease to pet owners and enable more effective treatment.
A new 4D model, whose developers claim can help vets show dog owners the impact of a frequently occurring canine heart disease, has been unveiled.
Dechra says the digital model demonstrates the changes that occur during the four stages of myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD), which is the most common heart disease in dogs.
The model is the third to have been developed by the company, following similar work on canine ears and feline kidneys.
Brand manager Callum Watkins said: “MMVD often catches dog owners unawares due to the silent early signs and the slow progressive nature of the condition.
“Our new 4D heart model will enable vets to clearly demonstrate the different stages of the disease, including the structural changes in the mitral valve and associated heart chambers, to aid discussions on the monitoring and treatment options.”
The model was developed in collaboration with RVC senior lecturer Alejandro Suarez Bonnet and shows the mitral valve and associated chambers in dogs at risk, pre-clinical disease and symptomatic heart failure.
Officials say the model will help explain the disease’s progress to owners more clearly and enable more effective discussion of the potential options for monitoring and treatment.