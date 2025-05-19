19 May 2025
Company says it is offering the chance for vets to unlock expert insights that will save time and enhance canine patients’ quality of life.
Dechra has set the date for a webinar offering the opportunity for vets to learn new things about canine Cushing’s syndrome.
“The three things about Cushing’s I wish I’d known sooner” will be presented by the company’s technical advisor Emily Casey and follows the vet’s packed session on the syndrome at London Vet Show in November.
The hour-long live webinar is at 7pm on Wednesday 4 June and will allow delegates to discover three crucial insights into Cushing’s to save time and reduce confusion when they approach cases.
Dr Casey said: “Canine Cushing’s syndrome can seem over-complicated, and we receive about 200 calls a month on the disease, so we’ve seen it all.
“Our new webinar will provide vets with a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to Cushing’s that will transform how they manage their next canine Cushing’s case.”
Dechra has modules on its academy pages and the latest webinar can be booked now online at the registration page or by scanning the QR with your phone.