13 Jul
Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision opens larger referral centre close to its previous base.
A veterinary eye clinic has opened the doors to a larger hospital a stone’s throw from its previous base.
Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision says it expects the new centre at Bamber Bridge, Lancashire to be one of the leading veterinary ophthalmology clinics in the UK and Europe.
Veterinary Vision accepts referrals for medical and surgical ocular disease, including cataract surgery with artificial lens implantation, retinal detachment surgery, lens luxation surgery, corneal surgery and endolaser surgery for glaucoma.
Close to its previous base at Charnock Richard – so well served by the north-west’s motorways – Bamber Bridge features three operating theatres, a large central prep area, and a dedicated sterilisation and instrument preparation area.
It has five large consultation rooms, a separate cat waiting area, a diagnostic room, and what is described as spacious inpatient facilities for separate dog and cat hospitalisation – plus an outdoor exercise area.
Sustainable principles have been used in the design, including heat source air pumps, a sophisticated ventilation system, maximised insulation with wool fibres, aerated taps and low energy LED lighting, while repurposed materials have been used where possible and charging points have been added for electric vehicles.
Chris Dixon, clinical director at Veterinary Vision, said: “Veterinary Vision is delighted to open the doors to our Bamber Bridge clinic, which is larger than our previous site at Charnock Richard and offers the very best in animal eye care.
“We have made sure that sustainability is at the heart of our specially designed referral-only ophthalmology clinic. We have invested in the very latest equipment, supported by expertise from our dedicated team.
“We’re very proud of our new Bamber Bridge ophthalmology referral centre, which, we believe, will be one of the leading veterinary eye clinics across the UK and Europe.”
Veterinary Vision has two further clinics in the north of England and another in Scotland, and has 15 veterinary ophthalmologists on the team.