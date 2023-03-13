13 Mar 2023
Under new proposals, owners in England face a fine if their cat is not microchipped from next summer.
Pet owners in England will be legally required to ensure their cats are microchipped from next summer under new proposals due to go before Parliament today (13 March).
Defra officials said the move enjoyed 99% public support in a consultation launched in late 2021, and the Government’s intentions were first announced in December that year.
The planned measure, which aims to offer comfort to families if their pet goes missing, is similar to the rule in place for dogs since 2016, with maximum fines of £500 imposed for non-compliance.
If the measure is implemented, from 10 June 2024, all owned cats will need to be microchipped before they are 20 weeks old. The age limit for dogs to be microchipped is eight weeks. Any owners whose cats are found not to be chipped by that date would be given 21 days to have one implanted or face a fine.
Defra officials estimate that around 2.3 million pet cats in England, out of a total population of more than 9 million, are currently unchipped.
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Cats and kittens are treasured members of the family, and it can be devastating for owners when they are lost or stolen.
“Legislating for compulsory microchipping of cats will give comfort to families by increasing the likelihood that lost or stray pets can be reunited with their owners.”
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss added: “Microchipping is by far the most effective and quickest way of identifying lost pets.
“As we’ve seen with dog microchipping, those who are microchipped are more than twice as likely to be reunited with their owner. By getting their cat microchipped, owners can increase the likelihood that they will be reunited with their beloved pet in the event of it going missing.”
The measure, which will not apply to farm, feral or community cats, has also been welcomed by the Cats Protection charity.
Madison Rogers, the organisation’s head of advocacy, campaigns and government relations, said: “Cats Protection is delighted that pet cats in England will be given the same protection as dogs when it comes to microchipping. The charity regularly reunites owners with their much-loved cats, and in most cases, this is only possible thanks to microchips.
“No matter how far from home they are found, or how long they have been missing, if a cat has a microchip, there is a good chance that a lost cat will be swiftly returned home.”