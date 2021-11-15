15 Nov 2021
Protection zones have been placed around the villages of Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire and Salwick in Lancashire following confirmation of the H5N1 strain in both areas.
Two avian influenza protection zones have been placed across the north of England after tests confirmed the H5N1 virus in two separate regions.
A protection zone of 3km and a surveillance zone of 10km has been placed around the villages of Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire and Salwick, near Preston in Lancashire.
A general licence for the movement of samples for Salmonella testing from premises in the protection zone or surveillance zone has been issued.
It follows a series of outbreaks across the UK that have prompted the introduction of nationwide Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) earlier this month.
The AIPZ declaration, signed by Defra, said: “All bird keepers in the UK – whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock – are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions.”