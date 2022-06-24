24 Jun 2022
Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, as a precaution, a 10km temporary control zone has been declared around premises near Feltwell, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.
The order was put in place at 10pm yesterday (23 June) and restricts movement of livestock within the zone.
“The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests.”
Full details of the control zone and the Defra declaration can be viewed online.