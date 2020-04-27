27 Apr 2020
George Eustice used World Veterinary Day to thank the veterinary profession for “playing its part” in tackling the coronavirus crisis.
"Official portrait of George Eustice MP" by Fæ is licensed under CC BY 3.0
Defra secretary of state George Eustice has described veterinary work as “vital” in an open letter of thanks to the profession for the part it is playing during the national effort to fight coronavirus.
Veterinary practices across the UK have adapted rapidly to new social distancing protocols and ways of working that limit the threat of viral spread, while the profession has donated life-saving equipment to the NHS, and thousands of vets, nurses and students have signed up to work in hospitals across the UK.
In the open letter, Mr Eustice said: “I am writing to thank you for the part you, and the wider veterinary profession, are playing in our fight against what is perhaps the greatest health challenge this country has faced in our lifetime.
“The Government has taken some unprecedented steps to ask people to stay at home, to protect our NHS and save lives. The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.”
Mr Eustice added: “Our success in responding to, and recovering from, the outbreak will come from all of us working together.
“It has been so encouraging to see many fantastic examples of this across many sectors and groups, including the veterinary profession. As you may know, today marks World Veterinary Day, so I want to take this opportunity to thank you and your profession for playing your part.”
Mr Eustice continued: “Your willingness and support in providing critical veterinary equipment to the NHS for medical use has helped individuals, their families and our fantastic health colleagues.
“I know for the veterinary profession, the COVID-19 outbreak has its own specific pressures. Every animal you see has a person linked with it.”
The letter concluded: “I appreciate that, in responding to urgent animal health and welfare issues, you are dealing with a number of challenges: respecting social distancing, finding new ways of working at speed including tele-consultations, and responding to clients’ worries and expectations – your work is vital.
“This is why I and my Government colleagues are enormously thankful for all the work you have done in recent weeks, and will continue to do in the weeks ahead.”