25 Sept 2026
The Responsible Dog Ownership taskforce made a series of recommendations to the Government, which Defra said it is considering – but it ruled out a licensing scheme.
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Defra has ruled out introducing a licensing scheme for dog owners following the release of a new report from a panel of animal welfare experts.
The Responsible Dog Ownership taskforce, which was assembled by the Government in 2022, published a list of 20 recommendations across four areas; data, enforcement, education and communications, and training.
Among the enforcement recommendations was for the Government to evaluate and develop potential options for new legal requirements for dog ownership.
The panel did not reach a consensus on which legal requirements should be explored but put forth several options.
They included a universal licence fee owners must pay per dog owned (as in Northern Ireland), a risk-based scheme for dogs considered higher risk to public safety (as in France), a knowledge-based licence requiring a test (as in Switzerland), or ring-fenced funding where revenue generated from a licence is used toward dog control measures and enforcement (as in Calgary, Canada).
The taskforce agreed any legal requirement on dog ownership should seek to raise awareness of the importance of responsible ownership and improve public safety, not place an “undue burden” on owners and operate on a full cost recovery basis.
In response, a Defra spokesperson said: “This is a welcome report, and ministers are considering the taskforce’s recommendations; however, we will not be introducing a new dog licensing scheme. Any next steps will be set out in due course.”
Alex Findlow, public affairs manager at Dogs Trust, said: “The dog licence was abolished in 1987 as it simply became a tax on dog ownership with little enforcement and take-up. A licence still exists in Northern Ireland.
“Dogs Trust would support a return to dog licencing across the UK provided the funds raised by the licence were ringfenced for dog services, including adequate local authority resources.”
The charity added it hopes to share findings of research it commissioned alongside the RSPCA to examine dog licensing in more detail in the new year.
A spokesperson for the Dog Control Coalition (DCC) – a group of leading animal welfare charities, veterinary bodies and canine organisations including Dogs Trust, the BVA, RSPCA and PDSA whose members were represented across the taskforce and its subgroups – said: “We support the recommendations made and particularly welcome the focus on responsible breeding and ownership, improved reporting and recording, stronger enforcement, and preventative approaches including education and early intervention.
“Dog control is complex, and preventing dog aggression incidents requires a comprehensive approach, across these areas, alongside legislation that is effective and fit for purpose.”
The spokesperson added that while breed-specific legislation was outside the scope of the taskforce’s work, the DDC maintains it is not an effective long-term approach to protecting public safety and called for a preventative approach focusing on factors contributing to dog aggression rather than appearance.
They concluded: “The publication of this report must now be the beginning of further work. While meaningful change will take time, it is vital that the Government makes the necessary resources available and drives forward the priority actions as a matter of urgency.”