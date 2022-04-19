19 Apr 2022
Officials are concerned about the health risks for the UK of large numbers of rescue animals entering the country, and instead Defra wants to prioritise pets of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Image © Animal People Forum / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
Commercial importation of dogs, cats and ferrets from Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Romania has been suspended for at least a month due to serious potential health risks.
The decision has also been taken so APHA officials can prioritise the processing of pets accompanying refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
All four of the countries are deemed as high risk for rabies, and due to the war in Ukraine large numbers of rescue dogs could potentially enter Great Britain without the correct documentation or testing having been carried out.
According to Defra’s website, commercial imports are classed as being the sale or transfer of ownership of pet animals, so this includes rescue animals, including those being brought in by UK charities.
The suspension does not apply to pet animals, and in part the decision has been taken because quarantine facilities are limited and officials are keen to prioritise the pets of refugees coming to the UK.
In a statement, the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) said: “Defra has suspended any commercial import of dogs or cats from four countries: Ukraine, Belarus, Romania and Poland. This is to stop the illegal trade in dogs by rescues into England, which threatens the UK’s high animal health and disease status.
“Importing diseases such as rabies, babeseosis or distemper is a threat not only to the UK’s dog and cat population, but also to humans. The ADCH supports this move and is working with Defra to prevent any illegal movements.
“This measure does not apply to non-commercial movements of cats and dogs under PETS [the Pet Travel Scheme] that accompany refugees.”
In a statement on the GOV.UK website, Defra and the APHA said: “We have concerns around the commercial movement of animals, between or from Ukraine and neighbouring countries and the health risk that presents.
“The movement of large numbers of rescue animals who are entering Great Britain from high-risk rabies countries, without the correct health preparations, presents serious risks to biosecurity and public health. There has also been a number of serious instances of non-compliant imports, including those under falsified paperwork.
“To ensure we continue to prioritise those fleeing Ukraine with their own pets, all commercial imports of dogs, cats and ferrets from Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Romania have been temporarily suspended for one month.”