23 May 2024
Government scientists have set out the measures they will deploy if the disease re-emerges in England this summer, amid fears of a fresh wave.
Image: Ryan McGuire via Pixabay
A new control framework, setting out the management of a fresh bluetongue outbreak in England, has been published by Defra today (23 May).
Movement restrictions and free testing in particularly vulnerable areas are among the measures that are likely to be deployed as the disease’s threat re-emerges.
But, while work is ongoing, officials have indicated they are not expecting a vaccine to be authorised for use in the UK this year.
Speaking at a media briefing this lunchtime, deputy CVO Ele Brown said the framework, which has been developed following discussions with the farming industry, offered parameters for an outbreak situation.
But although the peak of infections is still expected to be in September or October, she acknowledged officials would still need to “make decisions as we go” if the disease does return.
The new framework has been released two weeks after a new APHA briefing warned there was a “very high” risk of the BTV-3 virus strain being reintroduced to Britain by infected midges blown across from mainland Europe.
Its measures include the offer of free testing for animals being moved from the highest risk counties – Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex – to other areas of Great Britain as the risk level increases.
The protocol also includes plans to establish 20km control zones when the disease is first detected to prevent the movement of potentially infected animals and germinal products such as eggs and semen.
But, although some culling may take place in areas of local spread, the practice will be limited as it is not deemed to be effective once the virus is known to be circulating among biting midges.
Miss Brown said officials were tracking midge plumes heading towards the UK from at risk areas, as well as monitoring the potential risk of other midge-borne diseases.
She added that it would “probably be next year” before a BTV-3 vaccine would be approved for use here because of the need for sufficient data to assess it, though she stressed work was being done on the issue “as we speak”.
Two vaccines have already been approved for emergency use in the Netherlands, where more than 6,000 BTV-3 cases have been recorded since last September.