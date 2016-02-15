ABSTRACT

Greyhounds have a higher tendency to develop delayed bleeding associated with minor procedures or trauma. The bleeding often occurs around 36 to 48 hours after the procedure or trauma incident. In affected greyhounds the common haemostasis assays are often normal, suggesting the bleeding is not related to primary or secondary haemostatic abnormality. It is generally believed the bleeding is related to enhanced fibrinolysis or weaker clot strength. As a result, pre-emptive treatment with antifibrinolytic medication is recommended to reduce the frequency and severity of this bleeding, which often manifests as extensive skin bruising extending from the surgical or traumatic site. Tranexamic acid is a medication of choice in the UK due to its availability and antifibrinolytic effect, as well as its minimal adverse reaction profile.