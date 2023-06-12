12 Jun 2023
British Veterinary Dental Association is heading to iM3’s ACE facility in the Irish capital for two days focusing on composite use on 28 and 29 July.
Image © im3 / YouTube
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) has announced details of a two-day CPD event in Dublin next month.
Composite use – including treatment of malocclusions with inclined planes, mandibular fracture repair and splinting of symphyseal separations – will be discussed among other topics at the event at iM3’s ACE facility in the Irish capital.
Organisers have said the course will provide a mixture of lectures and wet labs, taught by dentistry diplomate and BVDA president Alix Freeman.
A few places are still available for the practical course, which includes two nights of accommodation, transfers to and from the hotel, lunch on both days, and dinner and a show on the Friday night.
Reduced tickets are available for BVDA members, with full details available at the association’s event website.