Panel 2. Stages of Periodontal Disease (as per the American Veterinary Dental College)

PD0: Clinically normal, no evident gingival inflammation or periodontitis.

PD1: Gingivitis only, no attachment loss. The height and architecture of the alveolar margin are normal.

PD2: Early periodontal disease. More than 25% attachment loss as measured by either probing or radiographs, and/or at most stage one furcation exposure in multi-rooted teeth.

PD3: Moderate periodontal disease. Between 25% to 50% attachment loss as measured by either probing or radiographs, and/or stage two furcation exposure in multi-rooted teeth.

PD4: Advanced periodontal disease. More than 50% attachment loss as measured by either probing or radiographs, and/or stage three furcation exposure in multi-rooted teeth.