Wall-mounted generators, generators on mobile floor stands and even handheld units on the other hand allow any angle to be achieved with minimal changes in patient position; therefore, speeding up and decreasing the difficulty experienced with dental radiography. When taking radiographs with a size 2 plate, the x-ray generator should be positioned as close to the patient as possible. However, when larger-sized plates are used, the x-ray generator should be positioned further away from the patient to allow for exposure of the full plate.