10 Apr 2026
Vets in Hampshire say their latest case report shows the potential for dental disease to be ‘underestimated’ as a link to wider health issues.
Case report details how a cat’s two-year bout of diarrhoea was cured following treatment for severe periodontal disease.
Vets in Hampshire have urged greater awareness of the potential for feline dental treatment to provide wider health benefits.
The plea follows the publication of a new case report which told how a cat’s two-year bout of diarrhoea was cured following treatment for severe periodontal disease.
Clinicians at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists in Alton say the paper, published in the journal Animals, may indicate a similar gum-gut axis to that now being suggested in human medicine.
But lead author Samantha Taylor said: “This case highlights the importance of a thorough oral examination in any cat presenting with chronic illness.
“Dental disease is often underestimated as a localised issue, yet its systemic implications can be far-reaching.
“The remarkable improvement seen after treating this cat’s periodontal disease alone demonstrates how oral pathology can drive gastrointestinal signs and reinforces the value of addressing dental health early to potentially avoid more invasive diagnostic procedures.”
Several teeth were removed as part of the treatment of the five-year-old female domestic shorthaired cat, along with hygiene techniques.
While further subsequent measures were planned to treat the diarrhoea, the paper reported none were deployed, with significant improvements in the cat’s condition observed within two weeks of the surgery being completed.
The paper stressed an association between the two could not be proven on the basis of a single case, even though the diarrhoea was resolved without further intervention.
But it argued that further research could add confidence to the association.