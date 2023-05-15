Even if the tooth does not fracture, blunt trauma can lead to significant pathology. Pulpitis secondary to concussive injury is the most common cause of intrinsic tooth discolouration. Multiple studies indicate a significant portion of these teeth (87.6% in the most recent study4) are non-vital and, therefore, require treatment (Figure 7). Luxation and avulsion injuries (partial or full displacement of the tooth from the tooth socket), are a true dental emergency. These are very painful injuries and should be addressed immediately – especially if the owner wishes to maintain the tooth.